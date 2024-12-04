New England Hockey Journal

Advertisement
MIAA

14 boys MIAA hockey players to watch this season

Avatar photo
By

Jackson Morse returns for his senior year at Xaverian. (Brian Kelly/NEHJ)

It is no secret that high-end MIAA talent sometimes moves on to the prep ranks every season. That’s the way it goes. It’s hard to imagine that trend ever stopping.

Still, the MIAA is never short on intriguing talent to watch throughout the winter. Whether it's a sophomore blossoming into a top player in their birth year or a senior looking to go out with one last hurrah, it's fascinating.

For some, they're driven by continuing their hockey careers post-high school. For others, it's the burning desire for a state championship.

These players below solidify both.

By no means are these the only interesting players to watch in Division 1 MIAA hockey this season. Many new names will emerge throughout the winter. But these players are already well-established.

Subscribe to finish reading this story

SUBSCRIBE

Related Articles

John Gardner takes leave of absence from Avon Old Farms, Mark Naclerio to fill in

When Avon Old Farms' season kicks off Wednesday, it will look slightly different behind the bench. Longtime head coach John Gardner is on a leave…
Read More

14 boys MIAA hockey players to watch this season

It is no secret that high-end MIAA talent sometimes moves on to the prep ranks every season. That’s the way it goes. It’s hard to…
Read More
Ava Baker

12 girls MIAA hockey players to watch this season

Few things compare to the intensity and passion of high school hockey. That’s especially true of the MIAA state tournament, one of the most exciting…
Read More
Advertisement

Our Free Weekly Newsletter