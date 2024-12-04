14 boys MIAA hockey players to watch this season

Jackson Morse returns for his senior year at Xaverian. (Brian Kelly/NEHJ)

It is no secret that high-end MIAA talent sometimes moves on to the prep ranks every season. That’s the way it goes. It’s hard to imagine that trend ever stopping.

Still, the MIAA is never short on intriguing talent to watch throughout the winter. Whether it's a sophomore blossoming into a top player in their birth year or a senior looking to go out with one last hurrah, it's fascinating.

For some, they're driven by continuing their hockey careers post-high school. For others, it's the burning desire for a state championship.

These players below solidify both.

By no means are these the only interesting players to watch in Division 1 MIAA hockey this season. Many new names will emerge throughout the winter. But these players are already well-established.