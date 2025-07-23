Josh Phillips had 33 points for Kimball Union last season. (Brian Kelly/NEHJ)

BOSTON — From Sunday to Tuesday, players from the '05, '06, '07, '08 and '09 birth years took part in Harvard's College Hockey Experience. The three days included seminars, tours, practices and games.

Several college coaches were involved in it. At the Division 1 level, there were Harvard's James Marcou and Matt Gilroy, Northeastern's Mike Levine, Dartmouth's Jason Tapp, Providence's Nate Leaman, Boston College's Brent Darnell, UNH's Glenn Stewart, Merrimack's Dan Jewell and Brown's Jason Smith.

For Division 3 coaches, it was Babson's Jamie Rice, Colby's Blaise MacDonald, Williams' Bill Kangas and Bowdoin's Ben Guite.

The lone prep coach was new Phillips Exeter bench boss Sean O'Brien.

It's hard to take too much stock in summer hockey, but the beauty of this event for onlookers (me) is seeing which players may emerge to be impactful in fall hockey and prep this coming season.

I viewed Tuesday's second slate of games, so I saw every team once. Let's dive in.