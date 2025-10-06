13 uncommitted standout defenders from fall prep hockey showcase

Carson Craig should be a go-to guy on defense for Westminster this year. (Brian Kelly/NEHJ)

SALEM, N.H. — The new Cutting Edge Management (CEM) fall league went to the Salem Icenter on Sunday to play several New England Fall Prep Hockey League (NEFPHL) teams.

CEM began this fall with five prep schools: Salisbury, Deerfield, Taft, Westminster and Frederick Gunn. Salisbury and Frederick Gunn both have two teams. The NEFPHL has been around for a while, with many prep teams playing together through the fall.

The best part of Sunday was seeing a whole lot of prep teams from all over the region in action. It's only October, but Sunday gave me a bit of a sense of each team.

There were also several uncommitted prospects who stood out.

Before we get into the standout defensemen and goalies, here are all of Sunday's matchups.

Team Yellow (Deerfield) vs. Top Gun 18U

Team Orange (Westminster) vs. Fall Prep Huskies (New Hampton)

Team Green (Frederick Gunn) vs. Fall Prep Bishops (Brooks)

Team Blue (Frederick Gunn) vs. American Hockey Academy

Team White (Salisbury) vs. Millville Millers (St. Paul's)

Team Black (Salisbury) vs. Fall Prep Governor's (Governor's Academy)

Team Red (Taft) vs. Fall Prep Wildcats (Kimball Union)

Here are 13 uncommitted standout defenders from Sunday. A separate story was completed on forwards.

Let's dive in.