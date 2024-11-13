13 uncommitted 18U standouts from Mass. state tournament

Brayden Wade will be a standout for Holderness this winter. (Brian Kelly/NEHJ)

MARLBORO, Mass. — Boys fall hockey is over.

The New England Sports Center hosted the Massachusetts state championships for fall split-season teams this weekend. I focused mainly on the 18U group.

The Boston Junior Eagles came out victorious, narrowly edging out the Central Mass. Penguins for the second straight year.

Games were mostly at or around the same time, which made it difficult to watch every team in depth. There were teams I saw a lot more of than others.

For the final time this fall, let's dive into some standouts from the weekend.