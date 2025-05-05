New England Hockey Journal

Advertisement
Prospects

13 uncommitted ’08 forwards to watch at 2025 Mass. Hockey boys festival

Avatar photo
By

David Bosco led Belmont Hill with 47 points this past season. (Dave Arnold/NEHJ)

The next two weekends are big for Massachusetts's top, 2008-born hockey talent.

The 2025 Mass. Hockey boys festival begins this Friday through Sunday at New England Sports Center. In total, 228 players across the 2008, 2009 and 2010 birth years will compete for spots in the Final 40, which will be held the following weekend at Lovell Arena.

Players will hope to make USA Hockey's Select Camps at the Final 40.

So, why is this weekend big for '08s?

Various college coaches will be in attendance, hoping to see who is at their best against the top talent in their birth year. These players either are already eligible to commit to a Division 1 program, or soon will be this Aug. 1.

Click or tap here for the full rosters for the Mass. Hockey boys festival

Throughout the week, we'll have stories on '08 forwards, '08 defensemen and goalies, '09 forwards, and '09 defensemen and goalies. We will know more about the 2010-born players after this weekend.

So, to kick things off, let's dive into some uncommitted '08 forwards to watch this weekend. As always, these aren't the only '08 forwards to keep an eye on.

Subscribe to finish reading this story

SUBSCRIBE

Related Articles

32 New Englanders taken in 2025 USHL Phase 2 Draft

The USHL Phase 2 Draft was completed on Tuesday. It was a busy day for New Englanders, as a whopping 31 locals were picked, along…
Read More

12 uncommitted ’08 defenders to watch at 2025 Mass. Hockey boys festival

The Mass. Hockey boys festival is on the docket for the next two weekends. It's a big deal for the 2008-born players. From Friday through…
Read More

21 New England ’09 prospects taken in USHL Phase 1 Draft

There was quite a bit of New England representation in the 2025 USHL Phase 1 Draft. Twenty-one prospects were picked over the 15 rounds, along…
Read More
Advertisement

Our Free Weekly Newsletter