David Bosco led Belmont Hill with 47 points this past season. (Dave Arnold/NEHJ)

The next two weekends are big for Massachusetts's top, 2008-born hockey talent.

The 2025 Mass. Hockey boys festival begins this Friday through Sunday at New England Sports Center. In total, 228 players across the 2008, 2009 and 2010 birth years will compete for spots in the Final 40, which will be held the following weekend at Lovell Arena.

Players will hope to make USA Hockey's Select Camps at the Final 40.

So, why is this weekend big for '08s?

Various college coaches will be in attendance, hoping to see who is at their best against the top talent in their birth year. These players either are already eligible to commit to a Division 1 program, or soon will be this Aug. 1.

Click or tap here for the full rosters for the Mass. Hockey boys festival

Throughout the week, we'll have stories on '08 forwards, '08 defensemen and goalies, '09 forwards, and '09 defensemen and goalies. We will know more about the 2010-born players after this weekend.

So, to kick things off, let's dive into some uncommitted '08 forwards to watch this weekend. As always, these aren't the only '08 forwards to keep an eye on.