Prospects

Top uncommitted players from the Prep Hockey Conference

By

Jacob Padgett stood out for Culver on Monday. (Dave Arnold/NEHJ)

WOONSOCKET, R.I. – The six members of the Prep Hockey Conference got together for a three-day showcase with seven of the nine games taking place at Adelard Arena on the campus of Mount Saint Charles.

In addition to the hosts, the other five schools in the Prep Hockey Conference are South Kent, Northwood, Culver, Shattuck-St. Mary’s and St. Andrew’s College. It’s a competitive league with six quality programs, all boasting good players. The league drew a large contingent of NHL and junior scouts, college coaches and agents.

While a number of the top players in the league are already committed to Division 1 colleges, each of the six teams presented notable uncommitted prospects. Below is a look at 13 uncommitted players who caught my eye on Monday in a chilly Adelard Arena.

The list is based on Monday’s action and is not necessarily indicative of the best 13 uncommitted prospects among the six teams.

