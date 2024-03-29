13 takeaways from 2024 girls All-NEPSAC selections

Nobles' Sophia Levering (17) earned MVP and All-NEPSAC in the Large School division. (Brian Kelly/NEHJ)

It's time for some end-of-season awards in girls prep hockey.

Just a few weeks ago, Nobles took home the girls Elite 8 title with a 3-1 win over Williston, preventing the Wildcats from taking a three-peat. BB&N won a nail-biting 1-0 game over Dexter for the Large School championship. Meanwhile, New Hampton repeated as Small School champs, beating Groton, 2-1, in a rematch of 2023's title game.

Now comes the part for individual recognition. The All-NEPSAC and Most Valuable Player selections came out Friday afternoon with some of the region's top talent as the headliners.

Let's dive into this year's All-NEPSAC teams, plus some takeaways from the selections.