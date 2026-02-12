13 standouts, takeaways from No. 6 Tabor’s win at Middlesex

Tabor's Sofia Nardelli was dangerous whenever she had the puck against Middlesex. (Patrick Donnelly/NEHJ)

CONCORD, Mass. — Once Tabor got on the board, it never looked back.

After trailing Middlesex early on, the No. 6 Seawolves racked up four straight goals in the first period, riding the momentum to a 6-2 win on the road.

Sofia Nardelli (Cranston, R.I.) had a goal and an assist, and five other skaters scored for Tabor (13-4-2). Evelyn Lacey (Braintree, Mass.) and Avery Reimold (Marion, Mass.) combined for the win in net.

Cassidy Bruno (Andover, Mass.) scored twice for Middlesex (7-8-1). Niamh Tobin (Dorchester, Mass.) got the nod in net.