13 standouts, takeaways from Rivers’ win over Belmont Hill

Evan Handler (left), Carter Meyer (middle) and Finn Sears played big parts in Rivers' win over Belmont Hill. (Brian Kelly/NEHJ)

BELMONT, Mass. — Once Carter Meyer stepped over the blue line, isolated the Belmont Hill defender 1-on-1 and cut middle, that was that.

The Rivers star rifled a shot low that beat Belmont Hill goalie JJ Thibodeau (Waltham, Mass.), breaking the tie and giving the Red Wings a lead they never relinquished.

Rivers added two empty-net goals from Meyer and Will Hatten (Wayland, Mass.) to earn a 6-3 win over No. 8 Belmont. The score is far from indicative of how close the matchup was.

Sextants senior forward Luis-Maximillian Kuehberger (Hingham, Mass.) opened the scoring on a goal from the slot less than three minutes into the game.

Rivers responded 15 seconds into the second period when senior forward Will Irving (Holliston, Mass.) scored off some terrific passing from Hatten and junior Justin Graf (Lincoln, Mass.).