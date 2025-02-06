13 standouts, takeaways from Nobles’ 6-3 win over Thayer

Kyle O'Leary had a huge game to beat Thayer, 6-3. (Brian Kelly/NEHJ)

DEDHAM, Mass. — Thayer opened the second period on a power play. The Tigers had scored a goal to tie the game before the end of the first. They had all the momentum.

Nobles forward Kyle O'Leary (Medfield, Mass.) had other plans.

The Yale commit forechecked Thayer defenseman Peter Luecke so hard that the senior accidentally passed it back off goalie Tyler Moschella and O'Leary jammed in the rebound, giving Nobles a lead it never gave up.

In the end, the Bulldogs won, 6-3.

The scoring started midway through the first period when Nobles forward Dennis Davidson (Newton, Mass.) tallied a goal off a passing sequence. Thayer's Tommy Anderson (Braintree, Mass.) responded a few minutes later, tying the game, 1-1.

O'Leary followed up his first goal of the game with another right before the five-minute mark of the second, making it 3-1 Nobles.

The Tigers did make things close roughly six minutes into the final frame when forward Kevin Delay (Hingham, Mass.) sniped one over Nobles goalie Justin Lee.

Nobles, however, replied with three straight goals. Davidson notched two to complete the hat trick and Teddy MacAusland (Westwood, Mass.) added a lamplighter, too.

Thayer defenseman Declan Devin (Norwell, Mass.) sniped one past Lee with under two minutes to play.

This was a big win for Nobles, as it looks to make a final push for the Elite 8. Thayer entered Wednesday in the Elite 8 if the tournament started that day, but now sits behind Nobles in the Large School Tournament.

Let's dive into some standouts and takeaways.