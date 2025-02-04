Brayden Willis had a big weekend for Mount St. Charles. (Brian Kelly/NEHJ)

WOONSOCKET, R.I. — If you're a fan of watching high-end, young talent, Mount St. Charles was a good place to be this past weekend.

Mount St. Charles' 15O team hosted Honeybaked — a full-season team from Michigan — for a three-game series. The Mounties won all three games, taking down Honeybaked 8-3, 5-1 and 4-3 (OT).

I watched Friday and Saturday's games. I've watched a good amount of this Mount St. Charles '09 group, but I hadn't yet seen Honeybaked, which is a borderline top-10 team in the country at the 15O level. For reference, Mount St. Charles is No. 2.

There were a good number of names that hockey fans will get to know in the coming years on display.

Let's dive in.