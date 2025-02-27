13 standouts, takeaways from Holderness’ massive win over Dexter

Brayden Wade celebrates one of his two goals on Wednesday night. (Robert Chalmers/Cohen's Hockey)

BROOKLINE, Mass. — With under 1:30 to play in a tied game, the puck bouncing around the front of the Dexter Southfield net was emblematic of Holderness' Elite 8 chances.

It bounced from stick to the pads of Dexter goalie Colin Davis (Canton, Mass.). When it finally popped out to the other side, Holderness senior Brayden Wade was there, uncovered, and it landed perfectly on his stick.

Wade shot it into the gaping cage, giving Holderness a late 5-4 lead that it never gave up, capping off a wild game and catapulting the Bulls into the Elite 8 — as of Wednesday and projected.

Up until that point, a Holderness win seemed far from certain. It was a classic, back-and-forth title fight.