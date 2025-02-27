New England Hockey Journal

Advertisement
Prep Schools

13 standouts, takeaways from Holderness’ massive win over Dexter

Avatar photo
By

Brayden Wade celebrates one of his two goals on Wednesday night. (Robert Chalmers/Cohen's Hockey)

BROOKLINE, Mass. — With under 1:30 to play in a tied game, the puck bouncing around the front of the Dexter Southfield net was emblematic of Holderness' Elite 8 chances.

It bounced from stick to the pads of Dexter goalie Colin Davis (Canton, Mass.). When it finally popped out to the other side, Holderness senior Brayden Wade was there, uncovered, and it landed perfectly on his stick.

Wade shot it into the gaping cage, giving Holderness a late 5-4 lead that it never gave up, capping off a wild game and catapulting the Bulls into the Elite 8 —  as of Wednesday and projected.

Up until that point, a Holderness win seemed far from certain. It was a classic, back-and-forth title fight.

Subscribe to finish reading this story

SUBSCRIBE

Related Articles

MIAA D4 boys hockey playoffs 2025: Full schedule, bracket and results

It's finally time for the state tournaments here in Massachusetts. The MIAA Division 4 boys hockey bracket has been released, and coming in as the…
Read More

MIAA D1 girls hockey playoffs 2025: Full schedule, bracket and results

The state tournaments are finally here in Massachusetts. The MIAA Division 1 girls hockey bracket has been released, and coming in as the No. 1…
Read More

MIAA D2 girls hockey playoffs 2025: Full schedule, bracket and results

It's finally time for the state tournaments here in Massachusetts. The MIAA Division 2 girls hockey bracket has been released, and coming in as the…
Read More
Advertisement

Our Free Weekly Newsletter