JP Messuri scored the eventual game-winning goal against Catholic Memorial. (Robert Chalmers/Cohen's Hockey)

BOSTON — In a highly-anticipated, top-10 clash, No. 3 Arlington took down No. 7 Catholic Memorial, 2-0, on Tuesday afternoon.

Until the 9:23 mark of the third period, it was 0-0, with Catholic Memorial mostly in the driver's seat. Arlington, however, struck first when sophomore forward JP Messuri found the back of the net. Under two minutes later, junior forward Nolan Russell extended the Spy Ponders' lead, making it 2-0.

The win improved Arlington's record to 4-1-0, while Catholic Memorial fell to 4-3-0.

Let's dive into some standouts and takeaways.