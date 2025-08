Some strong 2011-born prospects hit the ice at the Crimson Combine this week. (Getty Images)

BOSTON — It's Harvard Crimson Combine week. While I focused on the 2010-born players on Monday, I watched the 2011s on Wednesday.

The 2011s are just beginning to enter their 14U year, which is when we start to watch them. Needless to say, this was my first viewing of a 2011 event.

There were three teams of 2011s at the Crimson Combine. Many of these players will be in prep hockey in the coming years.

Here are 13 who caught my attention.