13 standouts from final week of the Premier Prep League

Blake Metcalf had a pair of assists in Team White's PPL championship win. (Patrick Donnelly/NEHJ)

BURLINGTON, Mass. — The first Premier Prep League season is in the books, and the summer isn't far behind it.

Thursday marked the seventh and final week for the PPL at the Burlington Ice Palace. In about a week, school will be back in session, along with the return of fall hockey and the fall sports season.

Before any of that, we've got some hockey to get to.

After the Blue and Red teams squared off in the third-place game, the championship came down to the Black and White teams. In the end, White took home the title with a 7-3 victory.

A handful of absences led to a few players suiting up in both games, but per usual, the hockey was good and competitive as players looked to put themselves in good spots heading into the fall season. Click or tap here for the rosters.

Here are 13 standouts from the evening.