New England Hockey Journal

Prospects

13 standout players from 15O Beast Playoffs

By

Collin Rowe is a terrific two-way defender for the River Rats. (Brian Kelly/NEHJ)

ATTLEBORO, Mass. — The Neponset Valley River Rats, the top-ranked team in Massachusetts, captured the championship at the 15 Only division of the Beast Series Playoffs.

The River Rats beat the Long Island Gulls, 2-1, in Sunday afternoon’s final. Dan Panciocco’s team advanced to the final with wins over Boston Hockey Academy and East Coast Militia.

Below is a look at 13 players who stood out over the weekend.

This isn’t meant to be a comprehensive list of all the best players. Rather, it’s an evaluation of 13 players who had good showings in the Beast Series Playoffs.

Subscribe to finish reading this story

SUBSCRIBE

Related Articles

13 standout players from 15O Beast Playoffs

ATTLEBORO, Mass. — The Neponset Valley River Rats, the top-ranked team in Massachusetts, captured the championship at the 15 Only division of the Beast Series…
Read More

Watch list: 10 players who could shine this season in Division 3

Division 3 hockey is back. After a season that saw two of the region’s players – forward Ryan Black of Babson and goalie Conor O’Brien…
Read More
Donato Bracco

6 standouts from 16U Beast playoffs

ATTLEBORO, Mass. — The New Jersey Rockets won the championship of the Beast Series Playoffs at the 16U Division with wins over the Yale Junior…
Read More

Our Free Weekly Newsletter