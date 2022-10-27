Collin Rowe is a terrific two-way defender for the River Rats. (Brian Kelly/NEHJ)

ATTLEBORO, Mass. — The Neponset Valley River Rats, the top-ranked team in Massachusetts, captured the championship at the 15 Only division of the Beast Series Playoffs.

The River Rats beat the Long Island Gulls, 2-1, in Sunday afternoon’s final. Dan Panciocco’s team advanced to the final with wins over Boston Hockey Academy and East Coast Militia.

Below is a look at 13 players who stood out over the weekend.

This isn’t meant to be a comprehensive list of all the best players. Rather, it’s an evaluation of 13 players who had good showings in the Beast Series Playoffs.