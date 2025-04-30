13 standout 2010 players from 2025 Mass. Hockey girls festival

Francie Ames is a dynamic, versatile prospect at Nobles. (Patrick Donnelly/NEHJ)

ROCKLAND, Mass. — Some of the best players in Massachusetts took the ice at Lovell Arena this past weekend.

Mass. Hockey’s 2025 girls festival featured a total of 229 players across the 2008, 2009 and 2010 age groups.

Each group will be whittled down to the Final 40, which will be at Lovell Arena from May 17-18. From there, players will be selected for USA Hockey’s national camps — the National 15 Camp, the National 15 Goalie Camp and the National 16/17 Camp at Miami University (Ohio) in July, as well as the U18 Women’s National Festival in Lake Placid in August.

During this weekend’s festival, I made sure to spend equal time watching each group. I spent Friday watching the 2008s. On Saturday, I saw the ’09s, while I watched the 2010s on Sunday.

Earlier this week, we broke down 15 standouts among the ’08s and 14 standouts among the '09s. Now, let’s dive into 13 standouts among the 2010s.