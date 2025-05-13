New England Hockey Journal

Advertisement
Boys

13 standout 2009s from first weekend of Mass. Hockey boys festival

Avatar photo
By

Joseph Covelluzzi stood out at the first weekend of the Mass. Hockey boys festival. (Brian Kelly/NEHJ)

MARLBORO, Mass. — The Mass. Hockey boys festival got started this past weekend with three days of games for the '08s, '09s and '10s at New England Sports Center.

I spent Saturday watching the '09s as they battled for spots in the Final 40, which is held this coming weekend at Lovell Arena on Saturday and Sunday.

It's an interesting year for the '09s, as they fight to make USA Hockey's Select 16 Camp. With forwards Carter Meyer (Winchester, Mass.), Finn Sears (Medford, Mass.) and Sam Pandolfo (Winchester, Mass.) off to the U.S. National Team Development Program, there should be more spots for locals in Buffalo.

Here are some first impressions of '09 players from the first weekend of the festival. Let's dive in.

Subscribe to finish reading this story

SUBSCRIBE

Related Articles

13 standout 2008s from first weekend of Mass. Hockey boys festival

It's a big year for the '08s. The first step of that was this past weekend at the Mass. Hockey boys festival. From Friday to…
Read More

13 standout 2009s from first weekend of Mass. Hockey boys festival

MARLBORO, Mass. — The Mass. Hockey boys festival got started this past weekend with three days of games for the '08s, '09s and '10s at…
Read More

Here are the Final 40 selections for the 2025 Mass. Hockey boys festival

The Mass. Hockey boys festival began this past weekend with players in the 2008, 2009 and 2010 birth years battling for spots in the Final…
Read More
Advertisement

Our Free Weekly Newsletter