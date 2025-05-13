Joseph Covelluzzi stood out at the first weekend of the Mass. Hockey boys festival. (Brian Kelly/NEHJ)

MARLBORO, Mass. — The Mass. Hockey boys festival got started this past weekend with three days of games for the '08s, '09s and '10s at New England Sports Center.

I spent Saturday watching the '09s as they battled for spots in the Final 40, which is held this coming weekend at Lovell Arena on Saturday and Sunday.

It's an interesting year for the '09s, as they fight to make USA Hockey's Select 16 Camp. With forwards Carter Meyer (Winchester, Mass.), Finn Sears (Medford, Mass.) and Sam Pandolfo (Winchester, Mass.) off to the U.S. National Team Development Program, there should be more spots for locals in Buffalo.

Here are some first impressions of '09 players from the first weekend of the festival. Let's dive in.