New England Hockey Journal

Advertisement
Prospects

13 standout 15O prospects from Beast Showcase

Avatar photo
By

The River Rats took down the Flames, 5-0, on Saturday. (Brian Kelly/NEHJ)

ROCKLAND, Mass. — This past weekend, the Beast held a showcase across various rinks throughout Massachusetts.

In other words, it was a regular fall hockey weekend in New England.

I was at Lovell Arena all day Saturday and watched several 15O squads. The intrigue with 15O prospects is that they will be eligible to be drafted by USHL and CHL teams come the spring. The 2010-born players are also being watched closely by the U.S. National Team Development Program for next year's U17 team.

Plus, many of the '10s will have breakout winters in prep or high school hockey.

Subscribe to finish reading this story

SUBSCRIBE

Related Articles

Which locals, former prep players made QMJHL rosters?

The QMJHL regular season begins on Thursday. Countless New Englanders and others who play in the region went to QMJHL camps throughout August. It's the…
Read More
Teagan Beigel

8 standouts from 16U Boston Jr. Eagles’ tie with Conn. Polar Bears

BOSTON — Teagan Beigel was due. The Boston Jr. Eagles were pressing for a goal late in the third period, down 2-1 to the Connecticut…
Read More

13 standout 15O prospects from Beast Showcase

ROCKLAND, Mass. — This past weekend, the Beast held a showcase across various rinks throughout Massachusetts. In other words, it was a regular fall hockey…
Read More
Advertisement

Our Free Weekly Newsletter