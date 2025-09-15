The River Rats took down the Flames, 5-0, on Saturday. (Brian Kelly/NEHJ)

ROCKLAND, Mass. — This past weekend, the Beast held a showcase across various rinks throughout Massachusetts.

In other words, it was a regular fall hockey weekend in New England.

I was at Lovell Arena all day Saturday and watched several 15O squads. The intrigue with 15O prospects is that they will be eligible to be drafted by USHL and CHL teams come the spring. The 2010-born players are also being watched closely by the U.S. National Team Development Program for next year's U17 team.

Plus, many of the '10s will have breakout winters in prep or high school hockey.