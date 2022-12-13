New England Hockey Journal

13 standouts from 15O Overspeed Hockey Paul D. Merritt Holiday Classic

Dylan Krayer was big for Mount Saint Charlies this past weekend. (Brian Kelly/NEHJ)

PROVIDENCE, R.I. – Mount Saint Charles won the 15 Only division at the Overspeed Hockey Paul D. Merritt Holiday Classic over the weekend.

Mount Saint Charles defeated Windy City Storm by a score of 5-2 to capture the championship banner. The team’s top forwards, Nicholas Whitehead, Conrad Fondrk and Dylan Krayer, took over the game in Sunday’s final at Schneider Arena on the campus of Providence College. Whitehead, who scored a hat trick and added an assist in the final, was named the tournament’s MVP.

It was fitting that Mount Saint Charles and Windy City Storm met in the final. The two teams were clearly the most talented in the field. North Jersey Avalanche and Philadelphia Flyers Elite met in the third-place game while South Kent and Colorado Rampage fought it out in the fifth-place contest.

The tournament was well run by longtime pro scout Toby O’Brien, who now runs skills sessions and other initiatives through his company, Overspeed Hockey. 

Below are evaluations of 13 players who stood out at the Overspeed Hockey Paul D. Merritt Holiday Classic 15 Only Division, based on viewings over three days at Addelard Arena, Smithfield Municipal Rink, and Schneider Arena.

