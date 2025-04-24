New England Hockey Journal

13 players from New England District selected for 2025 Select 17 Camp

Ryan Poirier is committed to Harvard. (Dave Arnold/NEHJ)

USA Hockey's Select 17 Camp is a big deal. It gives NHL scouts their first look at potential draft picks for the following summer. It also gives colleges another look at high-end, uncommitted players facing other high-end players.

Thirteen players from the New England District will be in attendance. The camp will be from July 7-13 in Buffalo. Players will fight to make the Hlinka-Gretzky Cup team.

The New England District Camp took place this past weekend with the top 2008-born players from all over the region competing for spots at Select 17 Camp.

A friendly reminder: the New England District comprises every state in the region except for Massachusetts. USA Hockey treats Massachusetts as its own district.

Players who didn’t make this initial roster can still get at-large bids from USA Hockey.

Here are the selections for Select 17 Camp. It’s organized by player, current team, hometown and college commitment if there is one.

