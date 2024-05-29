13 New Englanders picked for girls Under-18 Select Camp

Sarah Powers led Phillips Andover with 15 goals as a sophomore. (Brian Kelly/NEHJ)

There will be plenty of New England natives at USA Hockey's Girls Under-18 Select Camp.

In total, 76 of the top players from the 2007, 2008 and 2009 birth years (40 forwards, 28 defenders and eight goalies) will take the ice at the Northwood School in Lake Placid, N.Y. from August 4-9. Most players have already been invited, but players selected to the Girls 16/17 Select camp will be evaluated to advance to the remaining available spots for the U-18 Select Camp.

Of the 13 New Englanders selected, 11 hail from Massachusetts. Megan Healy (South Burlington, Vt.) and Taylor Senecal (Essex Juncton, Vt.) will represent the New England District, which is separate from Mass. Hockey in the eyes of USA Hockey.

Here are the selections, listed alphabetically.