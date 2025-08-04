Kimee Duplessis advanced to the Under-18 festival roster after National 16/17 camp. (Brian Kelly/NEHJ)

There will be a lot more New England representation at USA Hockey's Women's National Festival this week.

The region already had five natives on the preliminary Under-18 roster, between Jane Daley (Medfield, Mass.), Annabelle Lovell (Hingham, Mass.), Tina Scalese (West Boylston, Mass.), Maggie Averill (Wayland, Mass.) and Emma Cerruti (Norwell, Mass.).

Now, eight more New Englanders will be joining them in Lake Placid. The U18 festival will feature the best of the best prospects in the nation, vying to make a strong impression and earn a spot on the Under-18 Select roster when Team USA takes on Canada the following week.

The U18 festival runs in conjunction with the women's Over-18 festival. That will feature 12 New Englanders, gunning for a spot on the Collegiate Select roster, which will also face Canada the following week in a three-game series.

Here is the full list of New England natives who made the final roster.