New England Hockey Journal

Advertisement
Prospects

13 New Englanders make final Women’s National Festival U18 roster

Avatar photo
By

Kimee Duplessis
Kimee Duplessis advanced to the Under-18 festival roster after National 16/17 camp. (Brian Kelly/NEHJ)

There will be a lot more New England representation at USA Hockey's Women's National Festival this week.

The region already had five natives on the preliminary Under-18 roster, between Jane Daley (Medfield, Mass.), Annabelle Lovell (Hingham, Mass.), Tina Scalese (West Boylston, Mass.), Maggie Averill (Wayland, Mass.) and Emma Cerruti (Norwell, Mass.).

Now, eight more New Englanders will be joining them in Lake Placid. The U18 festival will feature the best of the best prospects in the nation, vying to make a strong impression and earn a spot on the Under-18 Select roster when Team USA takes on Canada the following week.

The U18 festival runs in conjunction with the women's Over-18 festival. That will feature 12 New Englanders, gunning for a spot on the Collegiate Select roster, which will also face Canada the following week in a three-game series.

Here is the full list of New England natives who made the final roster.

Subscribe to finish reading this story

SUBSCRIBE

Related Articles

Sammy Taber

12 New England natives selected to Women’s National Festival Over-18 roster

Lake Placid will be full of New England representation this week. There are 13 locals already headed to USA Hockey's Under-18 National Festival at the…
Read More
Kimee Duplessis

13 New Englanders make final Women’s National Festival U18 roster

There will be a lot more New England representation at USA Hockey's Women's National Festival this week. The region already had five natives on the…
Read More

College hockey recruiting: Live updates from start of 2025 commitment season

Come midnight on Aug. 1, rising juniors in high school became eligible to commit to Division 1 college hockey programs. Let the Instagram posts begin.…
Read More
Advertisement

Our Free Weekly Newsletter