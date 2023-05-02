New England Hockey Journal

USHL

13 New England ’07 prospects taken in 2023 USHL Phase 1 Draft

Avatar photo
By

Tyler Russo
Tyler Russo plays for the Central Mass. Penguins and Cushing. (Brian Kelly/NEHJ)

Thirteen New England players were selected in the 2023 USHL Phase 1 Draft on Tuesday.

It was a 10-round event that saw all 15 teams make selections from the 2007 birth year. With the first overall pick, the Madison Capitols snagged Sam Kappell. A native of Appleton, Wis., the 6-foot, 184-pound center played for Notre Dame Academy this season.

The Chicago Steel took Ryder Betzold, a forward out of Farmington, Minn., with the second overall pick.

Here's a look at every New England player selected in the 2023 USHL Phase 1 Draft.

