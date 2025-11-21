New England Hockey Journal

Advertisement
Prep Schools

13 breakout goalie candidates in 2025-26 boys prep hockey

Avatar photo
By

Edouard Lord made 42 saves in his first start of the season. (Brian Kelly/NEHJ)

We've looked at the breakout candidates at forward and on defense. That means only one position is left.

Goalies.

Prep goalies are an interesting bunch. It's only a three-month season. Hot streaks can be deceiving, but cold streaks can cost a goalie the starting job. It's a regular occurrence for goalies to excel in the fall and then struggle to start the prep season, making it challenging to project breakout goalies.

Still, here I am. Ready to project.

I was a little all over the place in my breakout goalies story from last year. On one hand, I had Maks Corovic, Jack Fichthorn (Darien, Conn.), Steven Luciano (New Canaan, Conn.), Dylan Lee-Stack, Elliot Lennon and Tommy Saulnier (Medfield, Mass.). All were, at least, very good starters in prep. On the other hand, three names from last season are in this story.

This year's list is interesting. While some of these players are backups who are becoming starters, others are newcomers who will have to battle for the net.

One rule: No college commits.

Let's dive in.

Subscribe to finish reading this story

SUBSCRIBE

Related Articles

St. Sebastian’s: What to expect in boys prep hockey in 2025-26

In 2023-24, St. Sebastian's was on the cover of our prep preview magazine. The Arrows won 19 games that winter, finishing as the No. 8…
Read More

13 breakout goalie candidates in 2025-26 boys prep hockey

We've looked at the breakout candidates at forward and on defense. That means only one position is left. Goalies. Prep goalies are an interesting bunch.…
Read More
Mia MacDonald

‘Prove people wrong’: Why Rivers is a sleeping giant in girls prep

Ask almost any NEPSAC program coming into the season, and you’re sure to hear that expectations are high. It’s a reasonable ask. The talent pool…
Read More
Advertisement

Our Free Weekly Newsletter