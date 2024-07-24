Brendan Finley scores at Harvard's College Hockey Experience. (Brian Kelly/NEHJ)

BOSTON — From Sunday through Tuesday, Harvard's College Hockey Experience took over the Bright-Landry Hockey Center.

Over the three days, players from around the world were treated to full days of practices in the mornings, seminars in the late morning and early afternoons, and games in the afternoon and early evening.

It was run by Harvard men's assistant coach James Marcou. Various college and prep coaches took part in the camp, including Babson's Jamie Rice, Williams' Bill Kangas, Boston College's Brent Darnell, Northeastern's Mike Levine, Colby's Blaise MacDonald, Dartmouth's Jason Tapp, Wesleyan's Chris Potter, Merrimack's Dan Jewell, Cushing's Ryan Bourque, Bowdoin's Ben Guite, Providence's Ron Rolston, Brown's Jason Smith, Boston University's Joe Pereira, New Hampshire's Glenn Stewart and Sacred Heart's Scott McDougall.

I saw every team at least once over the three days. A separate story will be done on defenders.

Let's dive into the uncommitted standout forwards.