New England Hockey Journal

Advertisement
USA Hockey

12 uncommitted standout defenders from USA Hockey’s Select 17 Camp

Avatar photo
By

Ryan Hecker was a junior at Avon Old Farms last season. (Avon Old Farms School)

AMHERST, N.Y. — We've looked at the standout uncommitted forwards from USA Hockey's Select 17 Camp. Now, it's time to look at the uncommitted defensemen and goalies who brought their best.

The biggest storyline throughout camp is who moves on to the Hlinka Gretzky Camp and then to Team USA to compete at the Hlinka Gretzky Cup. We will know more about that this week.

I was at Select 17 Camp last Tuesday and Wednesday, so I saw every team at least once (and typically twice). In picking uncommitted standouts, I based it on my own viewings and how they performed through the rest of the camp.

If I were a Division 1 college coach, these are the players I'd feel good about after this camp.

A friendly reminder: Massachusetts is a separate region from New England, according to USA Hockey.

Let's dive in.

Subscribe to finish reading this story

SUBSCRIBE

Related Articles

12 uncommitted standout defenders from USA Hockey’s Select 17 Camp

AMHERST, N.Y. — We've looked at the standout uncommitted forwards from USA Hockey's Select 17 Camp. Now, it's time to look at the uncommitted defensemen…
Read More

17 uncommitted standout forwards from USA Hockey’s Select 17 Camp

AMHERST, N.Y. — It's early in the summer, so it's time for USA Hockey Select Camps. Every year, USA Hockey invites the best players from…
Read More
Liza Demain

13 standouts from Week 1 of the Premier Prep League

BURLINGTON, Mass. — Summer is in full swing in New England, and with it comes summer hockey. The new Premier Prep League (PPL) got underway…
Read More
Advertisement

Our Free Weekly Newsletter