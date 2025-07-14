Ryan Hecker was a junior at Avon Old Farms last season. (Avon Old Farms School)

AMHERST, N.Y. — We've looked at the standout uncommitted forwards from USA Hockey's Select 17 Camp. Now, it's time to look at the uncommitted defensemen and goalies who brought their best.

The biggest storyline throughout camp is who moves on to the Hlinka Gretzky Camp and then to Team USA to compete at the Hlinka Gretzky Cup. We will know more about that this week.

I was at Select 17 Camp last Tuesday and Wednesday, so I saw every team at least once (and typically twice). In picking uncommitted standouts, I based it on my own viewings and how they performed through the rest of the camp.

If I were a Division 1 college coach, these are the players I'd feel good about after this camp.

A friendly reminder: Massachusetts is a separate region from New England, according to USA Hockey.

Let's dive in.