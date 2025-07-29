New England Hockey Journal

Advertisement
Prospects

12 uncommitted standout defenders from 2025 Beantown Classic

Avatar photo
By

Renee Lapointe
Renee Lapointe had five goals in seven games for the Tropics this weekend. (Patrick Donnelly/NEHJ)

MARLBORO, Mass. — This summer's Beantown Classic is in the books.

The last three days had some of the best prospects in New England, across the country and even Canada flock to Massachusetts for one of the summer’s biggest girls hockey showcases.

This past weekend, in particular, featured 158 teams across five different divisions — Futures Red 19U, Futures Blue 19U/16U, College Elite, Super Series and Futures 2009 (10).

I spent Saturday and Sunday focused on the Futures Red 19U division, which featured 58 teams. It's safe to say that I couldn’t see everyone play. I set up shop at the trusty New England Sports Center in Marlboro to take in several games on Saturday before catching the quarterfinals, semifinals and championship on Sunday.

There was a lot of high-quality hockey and prospects. In the end, the Wade Warriors shut out Stanstead College, 1-0, to win the title on Sunday.

Many prospects who are already in the collegiate ranks or have commitments in hand showed out, but what about those who've yet to find landing spots or those who still aren't eligible to commit?

Earlier this week, we broke down 12 uncommitted forwards who impressed. Let's get into 12 uncommitted defenders and goalies who stood out over the weekend.

Subscribe to finish reading this story

SUBSCRIBE

Related Articles

15 standouts from the ’10s at Harvard’s Crimson Combine

BOSTON — Harvard is hosting the Crimson Combine this week for players in the 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013 and 2014 birth years. The event allows…
Read More
Renee Lapointe

12 uncommitted standout defenders from 2025 Beantown Classic

MARLBORO, Mass. — This summer's Beantown Classic is in the books. The last three days had some of the best prospects in New England, across…
Read More

How will the CHL ruling impact Aug. 1 recruiting?

The CHL ruling came down last November. It's been nine months since players in the QMJHL, OHL and WHL became eligible for NCAA Division 1…
Read More
Advertisement

Our Free Weekly Newsletter