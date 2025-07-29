12 uncommitted standout defenders from 2025 Beantown Classic

Renee Lapointe had five goals in seven games for the Tropics this weekend. (Patrick Donnelly/NEHJ)

MARLBORO, Mass. — This summer's Beantown Classic is in the books.

The last three days had some of the best prospects in New England, across the country and even Canada flock to Massachusetts for one of the summer’s biggest girls hockey showcases.

This past weekend, in particular, featured 158 teams across five different divisions — Futures Red 19U, Futures Blue 19U/16U, College Elite, Super Series and Futures 2009 (10).

I spent Saturday and Sunday focused on the Futures Red 19U division, which featured 58 teams. It's safe to say that I couldn’t see everyone play. I set up shop at the trusty New England Sports Center in Marlboro to take in several games on Saturday before catching the quarterfinals, semifinals and championship on Sunday.

There was a lot of high-quality hockey and prospects. In the end, the Wade Warriors shut out Stanstead College, 1-0, to win the title on Sunday.

Many prospects who are already in the collegiate ranks or have commitments in hand showed out, but what about those who've yet to find landing spots or those who still aren't eligible to commit?

Earlier this week, we broke down 12 uncommitted forwards who impressed. Let's get into 12 uncommitted defenders and goalies who stood out over the weekend.