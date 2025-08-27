12 uncommitted standout 18U defenders from River Rats Jamboree

Alex Kim will be at Berkshire this winter. (Brian Kelly/NEHJ)

FOXBORO, Mass. — We've covered the forwards. Now it's time to look at the defensemen and goalies.

The Neponset Valley River Rats Jamboree was held Sunday through Tuesday across many rinks in Massachusetts. I spent Monday and Tuesday watching the 18U and 16U levels.

I always find that defensemen and goalies actually shine at the 18U level. Games tend to be a bit more low-scoring and physical, which caters to them.

As I mentioned in my forwards story, props to Scott McDougall, Jeff Cox and the rest of the River Rats for running a well-oiled jamboree to kick things off.

Here are all the teams I saw on Monday and Tuesday.

Yale Jr. Bulldogs

Hartford Wolfpack

Brookline Whalers

Northern CT Nor'Easters

Islanders Hockey Club East

Woodbridge Wolfpack

East Coast Militia

Neponset Valley River Rats

Mid Fairfield

Holy Name

Let's dive into the uncommitted 18U defensemen and goalie standouts from the jamboree.