New England Hockey Journal

Prep Schools

12 uncommitted standout 18U defenders from River Rats Jamboree

Alex Kim will be at Berkshire this winter. (Brian Kelly/NEHJ)

FOXBORO, Mass. — We've covered the forwards. Now it's time to look at the defensemen and goalies.

The Neponset Valley River Rats Jamboree was held Sunday through Tuesday across many rinks in Massachusetts. I spent Monday and Tuesday watching the 18U and 16U levels.

I always find that defensemen and goalies actually shine at the 18U level. Games tend to be a bit more low-scoring and physical, which caters to them.

As I mentioned in my forwards story, props to Scott McDougall, Jeff Cox and the rest of the River Rats for running a well-oiled jamboree to kick things off.

Here are all the teams I saw on Monday and Tuesday.

  • Yale Jr. Bulldogs
  • Hartford Wolfpack
  • Brookline Whalers
  • Northern CT Nor'Easters
  • Islanders Hockey Club East
  • Woodbridge Wolfpack
  • East Coast Militia
  • Neponset Valley River Rats
  • Mid Fairfield
  • Holy Name

Let's dive into the uncommitted 18U defensemen and goalie standouts from the jamboree.

