12 uncommitted standout 18U defenders from River Rats Jamboree

FOXBORO, Mass. — We've covered the forwards. Now it's time to look at the defensemen and goalies.
The Neponset Valley River Rats Jamboree was held Sunday through Tuesday across many rinks in Massachusetts. I spent Monday and Tuesday watching the 18U and 16U levels.
I always find that defensemen and goalies actually shine at the 18U level. Games tend to be a bit more low-scoring and physical, which caters to them.
As I mentioned in my forwards story, props to Scott McDougall, Jeff Cox and the rest of the River Rats for running a well-oiled jamboree to kick things off.
Here are all the teams I saw on Monday and Tuesday.
- Yale Jr. Bulldogs
- Hartford Wolfpack
- Brookline Whalers
- Northern CT Nor'Easters
- Islanders Hockey Club East
- Woodbridge Wolfpack
- East Coast Militia
- Neponset Valley River Rats
- Mid Fairfield
- Holy Name
Let's dive into the uncommitted 18U defensemen and goalie standouts from the jamboree.