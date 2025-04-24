12 uncommitted players to watch at 2025 Mass. Hockey girls festival

Kimee Duplessis showed impressive growth as a sophomore at Phillips Andover this season. (Patrick Donnelly/NEHJ)

When the Mass. Hockey girls festival kicks off for all players on Friday, everyone will be competing for spots in the Final 40 next month.

From the Final 40, players will battle for spots in USA Hockey's national camps this summer.

The 2010s will fight to make the National 15 and National 15 Goalie Camps, while the 2008s and 2009s will battle for spots in the National 16/17 Camp. Those camps will be at Miami University (Ohio) in July. Each age group also has an opportunity to make the U18 Women's National Festival in Lake Placid in August.

The festival and Final 40 also provide great opportunities for players to showcase their skills in front of college coaches.

The ’10s are still far from getting college eyes on them, while the ’09s are on the cusp of being recruited and committing. The ’08s, however, are in the middle of it.

For this story, I'll focus on the 2008s and 2009s, looking at rising seniors who remain uncommitted or rising juniors who will be eligible to commit on June 15.

Below are 12 uncommitted players who impressed over the winter. Of course, these aren't the only 12 players to watch. Many more will emerge throughout the weekend.

A friendly reminder: Massachusetts is its own district in the eyes of USA Hockey. Connecticut, Maine, New Hampshire, Rhode Island and Vermont comprise the New England District.

Here are 12 uncommitted players to keep an eye on this weekend.