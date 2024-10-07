Tyler Hamilton is a standout uncommitted forward with the 18U Jr. Eagles. (Brian Kelly/NEHJ)

MARLBORO, Mass. — 'Tis the season for showcases every weekend.

This past weekend, the Eastern Hockey Federation hosted one at the New England Sports Center across the 18U, 16U and 15O age groups.

I watched the 18Us this weekend. It's an interesting time for them. While some are committed, many aren't and are looking to play their best in front of college coaches. Some haven't even hit their stride yet and are late-bloomers.

As we track many of them through the prep season, now is a good time to see which players are showing signs of breakout performances this winter.

Let's dive into 12 uncommitted standout forwards from the 18U level. A separate story will be done on defensemen and goalies.