12 uncommitted 18U standout forwards from Beast Fall Classic

Teams from the 13U to 18U level battled Friday-Sunday.
I focused on the 18U teams at Lovell Arena on Saturday. Here is the full list of teams I got a chance to view:
- Amherst Knights
- Boston Advantage
- Central Mass. Penguins
- Connecticut Chiefs
- Neponset Valley River Rats
- Northern Cyclones
- Northern Connecticut Nor'Easter Storm
- Phoenix Jr. Coyotes
- Rockets Hockey Club
- Yale Jr. Bulldogs
It's a big time for the uncommitted 18U players looking to play their best in front of college eyes. There are also quite a few players in here who are on the cusp of being legitimate impact prep players.
Here are 12 uncommitted standout 18U forwards from the weekend. A separate story will be done on defensemen and goalies.