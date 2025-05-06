Gavin Callahan has been a standout at Mount St. Charles for the last three seasons. (Brian Kelly/NEHJ)

The Mass. Hockey boys festival is on the docket for the next two weekends. It's a big deal for the 2008-born players.

From Friday through Sunday at New England Sports Center, countless '08s will battle for a spot in the Final 40, which is held the following weekend at Lovell Arena. From there, players will be picked for spots at USA Hockey's Select 17 Camp.

It's also a big chance for players to show off in front of college coaches. These players are either already eligible to commit to a Division 1 program or soon will be this Aug. 1.

We've already taken a look at uncommitted '08 forwards.

Now, let's dive into some of the uncommitted '08 defenders to watch this weekend.