Bella Zapata has been key for Westminster the last two seasons. (Patrick Donnelly/NEHJ)

Fall hockey may be front of mind for many, and the 2025-2026 prep hockey season looms large as well.

Nevertheless, the women's college hockey recruiting cycle continues to charge ahead.

It's been about a month since we last broke down the biggest recruiting news around the region. Naturally, it's a good time to take stock of the latest notable commitments for New England's colleges and recruits.

There's a lot to unpack as several notable dominoes have fallen in the last month.

You had three of New England's top goalies landing commitments, while several impactful prep forwards found collegiate homes as well.

Let's dive into the biggest women's college hockey recruiting news from September and the start of October.