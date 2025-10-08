New England Hockey Journal

Advertisement
College Commitments

12 takeaways from the past month in women’s college hockey recruiting

Avatar photo
By

Bella Zapata
Bella Zapata has been key for Westminster the last two seasons. (Patrick Donnelly/NEHJ)

Fall hockey may be front of mind for many, and the 2025-2026 prep hockey season looms large as well.

Nevertheless, the women's college hockey recruiting cycle continues to charge ahead.

It's been about a month since we last broke down the biggest recruiting news around the region. Naturally, it's a good time to take stock of the latest notable commitments for New England's colleges and recruits.

There's a lot to unpack as several notable dominoes have fallen in the last month.

You had three of New England's top goalies landing commitments, while several impactful prep forwards found collegiate homes as well.

Let's dive into the biggest women's college hockey recruiting news from September and the start of October.

Subscribe to finish reading this story

SUBSCRIBE

Related Articles

Maddie Lahah

Women’s college hockey: Where will the ’08 girls be playing?

We're still a little ways off from seeing any 2008-born girls hockey players making an impact at the collegiate level. Still, many are the main…
Read More

Kent: What to expect in boys prep hockey in 2025-26

Kent had high expectations last season. After winning the Large School title to end the 2023-24 season, head coach Dale Reinhardt was more than hopeful…
Read More
Bella Zapata

12 takeaways from the past month in women’s college hockey recruiting

Fall hockey may be front of mind for many, and the 2025-2026 prep hockey season looms large as well. Nevertheless, the women's college hockey recruiting…
Read More
Advertisement

Our Free Weekly Newsletter