Nobles took advantage of a shorthanded Thayer team in a lopsided win on Friday. (Patrick Donnelly/NEHJ)

BRAINTREE, Mass. — Nobles took care of business on Friday with a 9-0 win over a shorthanded Thayer team.

Molly MacCurtain (Reading, Mass.) led the way for the Bulldogs with two goals and an assist, and Rachel Zhao (Westwood, Mass.) had a pair of goals.

Six other skaters scored for Nobles, including Gretta Hulbig (Foxboro, Mass.) and Calleigh Brown (Foxboro, Mass.). Anya Zupkofska (Braintree, Mass.) had the shutout.

Here's a full recap, as well as five takeaways and seven standouts from the game.