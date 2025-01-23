12 standouts, takeaways from St. Mark’s win over Belmont Hill

Drew Carr (middle) celebrates one of his two goals against Belmont Hill. (Brian Kelly/NEHJ)

BELMONT, Mass. — Wednesday night's matchup will be remembered as the Drew Carr game.

In a top-10 matchup in boys prep hockey, the senior forward for No. 7 St. Mark's brought his best, scoring two goals en route to a 4-1 win over No. 6 Belmont Hill.

He got the scoring started midway through the opening frame. The Sextants tied it when junior defenseman Evan Jones (Arlington, Mass.) scored on a chance from the slot at the end of the period, making it 1-1.

Midway through the second period, Carr sniped a goal to give the Lions a lead they never gave up. Even as Belmont Hill pressed hard in the final frame, St. Mark's held on, getting two empty-net goals from junior forward Evan Nee (Arlington, Mass.).