New England Hockey Journal

Advertisement
Prep Schools

12 standouts, takeaways from St. Mark’s win over Belmont Hill

Avatar photo
By

Drew Carr (middle) celebrates one of his two goals against Belmont Hill. (Brian Kelly/NEHJ)

BELMONT, Mass. — Wednesday night's matchup will be remembered as the Drew Carr game.

In a top-10 matchup in boys prep hockey, the senior forward for No. 7 St. Mark's brought his best, scoring two goals en route to a 4-1 win over No. 6 Belmont Hill.

He got the scoring started midway through the opening frame. The Sextants tied it when junior defenseman Evan Jones (Arlington, Mass.) scored on a chance from the slot at the end of the period, making it 1-1.

Midway through the second period, Carr sniped a goal to give the Lions a lead they never gave up. Even as Belmont Hill pressed hard in the final frame, St. Mark's held on, getting two empty-net goals from junior forward Evan Nee (Arlington, Mass.).

Subscribe to finish reading this story

SUBSCRIBE

Related Articles

Evelyn Doyle and Nora Curtis

15 standouts, takeaways from Williston and Dexter’s scoreless tie

BROOKLINE, Mass. — In one of the best girls prep hockey games of the season so far, No. 1 Williston Northampton and No. 2 Dexter…
Read More

12 standouts, takeaways from St. Mark’s win over Belmont Hill

BELMONT, Mass. — Wednesday night's matchup will be remembered as the Drew Carr game. In a top-10 matchup in boys prep hockey, the senior forward…
Read More

Top boys prep performers from Jan. 14-21

It was another eventful week in New England boys prep hockey. Some big names in the region had huge weeks. Ironically, all of those players…
Read More
Advertisement

Our Free Weekly Newsletter