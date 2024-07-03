12 standouts, takeaways from Mass. District at USA Hockey Select 17 Camp

Billy MacAusland had a breakout performance at USA Hockey's Select 17 Camp. (Brian Kelly/NEHJ)

AMHERST, N.Y. — The Massachusetts District got off to a tough start at USA Hockey's Select 17 Camp.

It fell to the Southeastern District, 4-1, on Day 1, and then lost to the New England District, a separate district in the eyes of USA Hockey, 4-0.

But the Mass. District, led by Andy Boschetto (Chelmsford, Mass.), UMass Lowell's associate head coach, and Jimmy Mullin, a Merrimack assistant, caught fire, winning its final four games to finish 4-2 and in fifth place overall. That included wins over Atlantic, Northern Plains, Mid-American and Michigan.

I watched Massachusetts' games against New England, Atlantic and Northern Plains.

Just by being here, players improved their status and set themselves up well for strong 2024-25 seasons. However, some players really boosted their standing among others in the '07 birth year.

Let's dive in.