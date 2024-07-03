New England Hockey Journal

Advertisement
Prospects

12 standouts, takeaways from Mass. District at USA Hockey Select 17 Camp

Avatar photo
By

Billy MacAusland had a breakout performance at USA Hockey's Select 17 Camp. (Brian Kelly/NEHJ)

AMHERST, N.Y. — The Massachusetts District got off to a tough start at USA Hockey's Select 17 Camp.

It fell to the Southeastern District, 4-1, on Day 1, and then lost to the New England District, a separate district in the eyes of USA Hockey, 4-0.

But the Mass. District, led by Andy Boschetto (Chelmsford, Mass.), UMass Lowell's associate head coach, and Jimmy Mullin, a Merrimack assistant, caught fire, winning its final four games to finish 4-2 and in fifth place overall. That included wins over Atlantic, Northern Plains, Mid-American and Michigan.

I watched Massachusetts' games against New England, Atlantic and Northern Plains.

Just by being here, players improved their status and set themselves up well for strong 2024-25 seasons. However, some players really boosted their standing among others in the '07 birth year.

Let's dive in.

Subscribe to finish reading this story

SUBSCRIBE

Related Articles

12 standouts, takeaways from Mass. District at USA Hockey Select 17 Camp

AMHERST, N.Y. — The Massachusetts District got off to a tough start at USA Hockey's Select 17 Camp. It fell to the Southeastern District, 4-1,…
Read More
Devon Moore

9 standout U16 forwards from the Wizards Showcase

BEDFORD, Mass. — One of the biggest events of the offseason calendar is in the rearview. The Wizards Showcase took over the Edge Sports Center…
Read More

10 standouts and takeaways from New England District at Select 17 Camp

AMHERST, N.Y. — New England won the championship at USA Hockey's Select 17 Camp last year. While the region didn't repeat as champs this year,…
Read More
Advertisement

Our Free Weekly Newsletter