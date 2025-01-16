12 standouts, takeaways from Loomis Chaffee’s win over Kent

Lindsay Stepnowski had two goals and three assists in Loomis Chaffee's win over Kent. (Patrick Donnelly/NEHJ)

KENT, Conn. — Chloe Obser and Lindsay Stepnowski each had five points as Loomis Chaffee cruised to an 8-1 win at Kent on Wednesday.

Obser finished with a hat trick and two assists, while Stepnowski (South Glastonbury, Conn.) had two goals and three assists. Linemate Ellie Lachance (West Hartford, Conn.) added a goal and two assists. Adeline Roper (Kennebunkport, Maine) made 19 saves for the Pelicans (9-1-1) in the win. Loomis has won three straight and is unbeaten in its last 10 after a season-opening loss to Nobles.

Chloe Pittinaro scored for Kent (5-4-1), who has lost three straight.

Obser opened the scoring midway through the first when she redirected a feed from Stepnowski off the rush. Annie Schwarz (Fairfield, Conn) doubled the lead late in the first when her wrist shot pin-balled through traffic in front and tumbled in.

Stepnowski made it 3-0 on the power play less than a minute from the second before Pittinaro cut it to 3-1 five minutes into the period, burying a loose puck in front.

Bella Zolezzi answered for Loomis just seconds after Pittinaro's goal, and Stepnowski extended the lead to 5-1 moments later.

Obser's second of the game made it 6-1 with seven minutes left in the second, and she completed the hat trick on a breakaway in the third for the 8-1 final.

Let's dive into eight standouts before getting into four takeaways from the game.