New England Hockey Journal

Girls

12 standouts, takeaways from Loomis Chaffee’s win over Kent

Avatar photo
By

Lindsay Stepnowski
Lindsay Stepnowski had two goals and three assists in Loomis Chaffee's win over Kent. (Patrick Donnelly/NEHJ)

KENT, Conn. — Chloe Obser and Lindsay Stepnowski each had five points as Loomis Chaffee cruised to an 8-1 win at Kent on Wednesday.

Obser finished with a hat trick and two assists, while Stepnowski (South Glastonbury, Conn.) had two goals and three assists. Linemate Ellie Lachance (West Hartford, Conn.) added a goal and two assists. Adeline Roper (Kennebunkport, Maine) made 19 saves for the Pelicans (9-1-1) in the win. Loomis has won three straight and is unbeaten in its last 10 after a season-opening loss to Nobles.

Chloe Pittinaro scored for Kent (5-4-1), who has lost three straight.

Obser opened the scoring midway through the first when she redirected a feed from Stepnowski off the rush. Annie Schwarz (Fairfield, Conn) doubled the lead late in the first when her wrist shot pin-balled through traffic in front and tumbled in. 

Stepnowski made it 3-0 on the power play less than a minute from the second before Pittinaro cut it to 3-1 five minutes into the period, burying a loose puck in front. 

Bella Zolezzi answered for Loomis just seconds after Pittinaro's goal, and Stepnowski extended the lead to 5-1 moments later. 

Obser's second of the game made it 6-1 with seven minutes left in the second, and she completed the hat trick on a breakaway in the third for the 8-1 final.  

Let's dive into eight standouts before getting into four takeaways from the game. 

