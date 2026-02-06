New England Hockey Journal

Advertisement
MIAA

12 standouts, takeaways from King Philip’s upset of No. 5 Duxbury

Avatar photo
By

Annabelle Curran
Annabelle Curran (middle) celebrates her second goal in King Philip's upset of Duxbury. (Patrick Donnelly/NEHJ)

KINGSTON, Mass. — King Philip bent but didn't break.

The Warriors clung to a one-goal lead as Duxbury generated all kinds of pressure in the third period.

As Kiki Lynch stood tall in the crease, Annabelle Curran delivered the knockout punch, winning the puck in the defensive zone and sending it the length of the rink and into the empty net.

Duxbury got one back with Alannah Gallagher's second of the game with five seconds left in regulation, but it was no use as KP took a 3-2 win.

Tayla McDuff also scored for the Warriors (13-2-1), while Curran had two. Lynch finished with 29 saves.

Brooklyn Metzler was in net for the No. 5 Dragons (12-5-1).

Gallagher opened the scoring in the first when her shot from the point went bar-down after changing directions in front.

Curran answered on a breakaway midway through the second period, beating Metzler over the glove. McDuff made it 2-1, cleaning up a loose puck in the crease on the power play in the closing moments of the period.

Let's dive into 12 standouts and takeaways from the MIAA clash.

Subscribe to finish reading this story

SUBSCRIBE

Related Articles

Annabelle Curran

12 standouts, takeaways from King Philip’s upset of No. 5 Duxbury

KINGSTON, Mass. — King Philip bent but didn't break. The Warriors clung to a one-goal lead as Duxbury generated all kinds of pressure in the…
Read More

Boys Elite 8 forecast: How might the bracket look entering the final month?

This can be a bit of a dangerous exercise given how fast things change, but we're in the final month of the New England boys…
Read More

Boys MIAA rankings: The Division 2 teams transform the top 10

This is the first year I've included Division 2 teams in my boys MIAA hockey rankings. It's partially due to wanting to give Division 2…
Read More
Advertisement

Our Free Weekly Newsletter