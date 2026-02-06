12 standouts, takeaways from King Philip’s upset of No. 5 Duxbury

Annabelle Curran (middle) celebrates her second goal in King Philip's upset of Duxbury. (Patrick Donnelly/NEHJ)

KINGSTON, Mass. — King Philip bent but didn't break.

The Warriors clung to a one-goal lead as Duxbury generated all kinds of pressure in the third period.

As Kiki Lynch stood tall in the crease, Annabelle Curran delivered the knockout punch, winning the puck in the defensive zone and sending it the length of the rink and into the empty net.

Duxbury got one back with Alannah Gallagher's second of the game with five seconds left in regulation, but it was no use as KP took a 3-2 win.

Tayla McDuff also scored for the Warriors (13-2-1), while Curran had two. Lynch finished with 29 saves.

Brooklyn Metzler was in net for the No. 5 Dragons (12-5-1).

Gallagher opened the scoring in the first when her shot from the point went bar-down after changing directions in front.

Curran answered on a breakaway midway through the second period, beating Metzler over the glove. McDuff made it 2-1, cleaning up a loose puck in the crease on the power play in the closing moments of the period.

Let's dive into 12 standouts and takeaways from the MIAA clash.