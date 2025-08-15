12 standouts from Week 6 of the Premier Prep League

Governor's Megan Carlson was a big play-driver on defense for Team White. (Patrick Donnelly/NEHJ)

BURLINGTON, Mass. — The Premier Prep League rolled on this week with semifinal action at the Burlington Ice Palace.

A handful of absences meant there was plenty of ice for everyone. Most importantly, there was still quality hockey to catch with plenty of pace and skill on display as players look to stay sharp in the dog days of the offseason.

The first game of the evening featured a high-scoring barn-burner between Team Black and Team Red, with the former prevailing after reaching double-digit goals. In the second game, Team White took a tightly contested affair with Team Blue.

Team Black and Team White will square off in the championship game at 6 p.m. at the Burlington Ice Palace next Thursday, while Team Blue will take on Team Red in the third-place game at 4:50. Click or tap here for the rosters and schedule.

Let's dive into 12 standouts from Week 6's semifinal games in the PPL.