12 standouts from the 2025 MIAA girls championships

Medfield's Kamryn Perachi posted a 34-save shutout in the D2 championship. (Brian Kelly/NEHJ)

That’s a wrap on the high school hockey season.

On Sunday, the MIAA state championships took over TD Garden in what’s always one of the best days on the Massachusetts hockey calendar.

No. 1 Hingham took home the Division 1 girls crown with a 5-2 win over No. 15 Bishop Stang. It was the Harborwomen's third title and first since 2011. Meanwhile, in Division 2, it was No. 13 Medfield winning their first state title with a 3-0 shutout over No. 6 Milton in the nightcap.

Every year, there are players who step up in the clutch for their teams. This season was no different.

Here are 12 standouts from the girls championships who stepped up when the lights were brightest. Evan Marinofsky and I will have standouts from the boys action later this week.