New England Hockey Journal

Advertisement
MIAA

12 standouts from the 2025 MIAA girls championships

Avatar photo
By

Kamryn Perachi
Medfield's Kamryn Perachi posted a 34-save shutout in the D2 championship. (Brian Kelly/NEHJ)

That’s a wrap on the high school hockey season.

On Sunday, the MIAA state championships took over TD Garden in what’s always one of the best days on the Massachusetts hockey calendar.

No. 1 Hingham took home the Division 1 girls crown with a 5-2 win over No. 15 Bishop Stang. It was the Harborwomen's third title and first since 2011. Meanwhile, in Division 2, it was No. 13 Medfield winning their first state title with a 3-0 shutout over No. 6 Milton in the nightcap.

Every year, there are players who step up in the clutch for their teams. This season was no different.

Here are 12 standouts from the girls championships who stepped up when the lights were brightest. Evan Marinofsky and I will have standouts from the boys action later this week.

Subscribe to finish reading this story

SUBSCRIBE

Related Articles

Kamryn Perachi

12 standouts from the 2025 MIAA girls championships

That’s a wrap on the high school hockey season. On Sunday, the MIAA state championships took over TD Garden in what’s always one of the…
Read More
Caroline Doherty

5 unforgettable moments from the 2025 MIAA girls championships

The MIAA championships always mark one of the most exciting days on the local sports calendar. There's so much pride on the line. Family, friends…
Read More

How MIAA Div. 1 boys final showed the state of hockey in Massachusetts

There was a lot of attention given to the goalie matchup in the MIAA Division 1 boys final on Sunday — and rightfully so. Catholic…
Read More
Advertisement

Our Free Weekly Newsletter