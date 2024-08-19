12 standout forwards from Mass. High School Hockey Showcase

Matthew McLellan of Hingham (Mass.) stood out at the Mass. High School Hockey Showcase. (Brian Kelly/NEHJ)

WOBURN, Mass. — The Massachusetts High School Hockey Showcase was held Friday through Sunday at O'Brien Rink in Woburn.

Six teams full of MIAA players took to the ice over the three days for games and practices. The event was run by Arlington bench boss John Messuri, who was recently on the RinkWise podcast.

Before we dive into standout forwards from the event, I have an observation.

One of the cool parts of the event was seeing strong players from lesser-known, lesser-covered high schools in Massachusetts. It's impossible to see every MIAA team play in the winter, so when an event like this is happening, it's worth it to see top talent from all over the state.

Here are 12 standout forwards from this event. We will have a story highlighting the top defensemen and goalies later in the week.

Let's dive in.