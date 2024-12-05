12 standouts and takeaways from New Hampton’s win over Nobles

New Hampton celebrates Julia Loughlin's (13) first goal of the game. (Patrick Donnelly/NEHJ)

DEDHAM, Mass. — New Hampton could get used to Omni Flood Rink.

The Huskies ended last season on the same sheet, winning a second straight Small School championship. They began this season right back at Omni Flood Rink, riding a three-goal third period to a 4-3 win over host Nobles.

Julia Loughlin (Scituate, Mass.) scored twice for New Hampton (1-0-0). Addy Peel (Scarborough, Maine) and Kelsey Baker (Concord, Mass.) each scored as well, and Cara Kuczek (Lowell, Mass.) earned the win in net.

Alexa Georgantas (Foxboro, Mass.), Molly MacCurtain (Reading, Mass.) and Lily Bromley (Carlisle, Mass.) each scored for Nobles (0-1-0). It was the Bulldogs' first loss since March 4, 2023, after going undefeated en route to an Elite 8 title last winter.

Georgantas opened the scoring with 7:24 left in the first, redirecting Ava Decourcey's (Rockland, Mass.) wrister from the point.

Loughlin answered on a breakaway for New Hampton with 10:50 remaining in the second, taking advantage of a mishandle for Nobles at the point before going the other way and chipping a wrister past Annika Jonas (Weston, Mass.).

Peel gave the Huskies a 2-1 lead with 13:20 left in regulation, blasting a slap shot top shelf from the left dot on the power play.

Loughlin's second of the night came in a goalmouth scramble with 11 minutes to go, and Baker made it 4-1 with 8:27 left when her centering pass for Caroline Thomas banked in off a sliding defender.

The Bulldogs finally found a answer when MacCurtain picked the corner to cut it to 4-2 on a 5-on-3 with 5:23 remaining. Bromley slashed it to 4-3 with 1:01 left on a tip-in, but it was all Nobles could muster.

Let's dive into some standouts and takeaways from the game.