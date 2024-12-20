New England Hockey Journal

Girls

12 standouts and takeaways from Groton’s win over New Hampton

Avatar photo
By

Jaelyn Trudell
Jaelyn Trudell (3) celebrates in Groton's win over New Hampton. (Patrick Donnelly/NEHJ)

ASHBURNHAM, Mass. — Jaelyn Trudell was not going to be denied again. 

After her second-period equalizer was taken off the board, the junior made no mistake in overtime, scoring on a 2-on-1 with 28 seconds left to lift Groton to a 2-1 win over rival New Hampton on the first day of the Edward G. Watkins Invitational. 

The win served as a bit of revenge for the Zebras, who fell to the Huskies in each of the last two Small School championships. 

Maddie Cronan (Ashland, Mass.) also scored for Groton, while Nora Wilson (Weybridge, Vt.) made 27 saves in the win.

Kennedy Walker (Middleton, Mass.) scored for New Hampton. Elizabeth Vincent made 21 saves. 

Walker opened the scoring early in the second period when her quick shot from the top of the left circle beat Wilson five-hole through a screen. 

Trudell (Andover, Mass.) appeared to tie it moments later as a power play expired, jamming away in a goalmouth scramble, but the officials waved it off. 

Cronan answered with 49 seconds left in the frame, scoring with a wrist shot inside the left post on a breakaway. 

Walker thought she won it for the Huskies in overtime, one-timing a loose puck into the open cage after Wilson couldn't glove it. However, a quick whistle after the officials lost sight of it negated the goal. 

Let's dive into some standouts and takeaways from the thriller. 

