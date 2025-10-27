12 standout forwards from Beantown Fall Classic 15O Invite

Thomas Boisvert (left) shined for Mount St. Charles this weekend. (Brian Kelly/NEHJ)

BOSTON — It's rare for showcases branded as "Boston" or "Beantown" (ew) to actually be hosted in Boston.

But this past weekend, the Beantown Fall Classic held 15O matchups between some of the best 2010-born squads in North America at Walter Brown Arena, Steriti Rink, Warrior Ice Arena and Conte Forum.

Heaps of junior hockey scouts were in attendance, as the '10s are eligible to be picked in the USHL and QMJHL drafts come the spring.

There were also USA Hockey eyes in attendance. The U.S. National Team Development Program is scouting the '10s who will be at Evaluation Camp in March.

Let's dive into the standout forwards from the event. A separate story will be done on defensemen and goalies.