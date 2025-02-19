New England Hockey Journal

Advertisement
MIAA

12 standout defenders and goalies from the Hingham Showcase

Avatar photo
By

Cameron Katapodis
Eighth-grader Cameron Katapodis celebrates the first of her two goals for Archies against Arlington. (Patrick Donnelly/NEHJ)

HINGHAM, Mass. — Some of the best teams in girls MIAA hockey took to the ice to kick off the third annual Hingham Showcase on Monday.

Six top-10 teams were in action, including each of the top four squads. No. 2 Malden Catholic took down Lincoln-Sudbury, 3-1, before No. 7 Archbishop Williams took a 2-1 overtime thriller over Arlington. No. 4 Duxbury took a last-second, 2-1 win over St. Mary's in a meeting of last year's state champions, and No. 1 Hingham handed No. 8 Westwood its first loss in a 4-2 thriller. Meanwhile, No. 3 Notre Dame (Hingham) took care of Braintree, 4-1, before Andover beat Needham, 7-0, in the nightcap.

I made it down to Pilgrim Arena for the first day of the showcase, which will continue on Tuesday and Thursday. I took in Archies' win over Arlington, Duxbury's win over St. Mary's and Hingham's win over Westwood.

Each game featured its fair share of drama and plenty of high-end play.

We got into 16 standout forwards from the day earlier this week. Now, let's dive into 14 standout defenders and goalies.

Subscribe to finish reading this story

SUBSCRIBE

Related Articles

Top boys prep performers from Feb. 12-18

In my recent New England boys prep hockey rankings, I highlighted some of the upsets that took place over the last week, which shook up…
Read More
Cameron Katapodis

12 standout defenders and goalies from the Hingham Showcase

HINGHAM, Mass. — Some of the best teams in girls MIAA hockey took to the ice to kick off the annual Hingham Showcase on Monday.…
Read More
Caroline Doherty

16 standout forwards from the Hingham Showcase

HINGHAM, Mass. — Some of the best teams in girls MIAA hockey took to the ice to kick off the annual Hingham Showcase on Monday.…
Read More
Advertisement

Our Free Weekly Newsletter