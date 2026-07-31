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Lily Bromley made the Under-18 Women's National Team Festival in 2025. (Patrick Donnelly/NEHJ)
There will be plenty more New England representation headed to USA Hockey's Women's National Festival this year.
The region already had six players on the initial Under-18 roster back in May. Those six were Francie Ames (Brookline, Mass.), Lily Bromley (Carlisle, Mass.), Jane Daley (Medfield, Mass.), Bella Freitas (Everett, Mass.), Annabelle Lovell (Hingham, Mass.) and Mirella Martinelli (North Providence, R.I.).
Now, six more New Englanders will join them in Lake Placid next week after advancing from either National 15 Camp or National 16/17 Camp. Nine of the 12 hail from Massachusetts, while three others represent the New England District, with one each from Connecticut, Rhode Island and Vermont.
The U18 Festival will feature the best prospects in the nation, vying to make a strong impression and earn a spot on the Under-18 Select roster when Team USA battles Canada the following week in a three-game series in Richmond, B.C.
The U18 festival runs in conjunction with the Women’s Over-18 Festival. That will feature 10 New Englanders, gunning for a spot on the Collegiate Select roster, which will also face Canada the following week in a three-game series.
Here is the full list of New England natives who made the final roster.
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