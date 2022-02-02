New England Hockey Journal

NHL Draft

12 New England prospects for 2023 NHL Draft who are impressing this season

By

Will Vote
Will Vote (Arlington, Mass.) is a versatile right wing for the U.S. National Under-17 team. (Photo by Rena Laverty/USA Hockey)

While the focus on NHL Entry Draft coverage is on July 7-8, 2022, and rightfully so, now is a good time to take a quick peek at some of the prospects who have helped position themselves for 2023.

Three Massachusetts forwards who are all at the U.S. National Development Team Program and future college teammates at Boston College are attracting positive notice with NHL scouts in their first season on Team USA. Will Smith (Lexington, Mass.), Ryan Leonard (Amherst, Mass.) and Will Vote (Arlington, Mass.) all bring different attributes to their respective games, but have the look and feel of prospects you can get behind when their turn to be drafted comes next summer.

The trio is making a splash this season, but who else from the New England area has impressed? We spoke to a scout from each NHL conference, and they weighed in with some observations on what is looking like another promising regional class.

