Former Cushing standout Sammy Taber has 68 points (24 goals) in 71 career games at Boston College. (Brian Fluharty/Getty Images)

Lake Placid will be full of New England representation this week.

There are 13 locals already headed to USA Hockey's Under-18 National Festival at the Northwood School. The Under-18 Festival will run in conjunction with the Over-18 Women's National Team Festival, bringing 12 more New Englanders to upstate New York.

The festival is part of the evaluation process for the 2025-26 U.S. Women’s National Team and the Rivalry Series with Canada. It is also part of the selection process for the U18 and Collegiate Women’s Select Team rosters for the U18 and Collegiate Series against Canada the following week.

Of the 12 invited, six hail from Massachusetts, four are from Connecticut and two are from New Hampshire. Current collegiate and professional standouts make up the roster.

The selections are listed alphabetically by last name. Click or tap here for the full roster.