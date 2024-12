Malden Catholic's Ava Baker (18) celebrates her game-winning goal against Duxbury last season. (Patrick Donnelly/NEHJ)

Few things compare to the intensity and passion of high school hockey.

That’s especially true of the MIAA state tournament, one of the most exciting spectacles the region has to offer each winter.

Last season featured plenty of fireworks and high-level high school prospects. While some of those players left early for either prep schools or academies, there is still plenty of exciting talent to watch.

Here are 12 players to watch in the MIAA this winter.